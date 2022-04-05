ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Man killed in car-to-car shooting on freeway; suspect sought

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELL GARDENS, California (KABC) -- A man has died after he was shot while driving on the 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens overnight. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
Channel 3000

20-year-old woman killed after car split in half in freeway crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash on freeway lanes in the North Hollywood area Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at the transition from the southbound 101 Freeway and the eastbound 134 Freeway,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kabc#St Francis Hospital
CBS LA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy