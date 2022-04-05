FINANCIAL FOCUS: Will your money last as long as you do?

In this weekly column, I’ll help you sort out financial gray areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. My spouse and I are expecting, and have goals to purchase a home, and hopefully, one day, be financially independent. However, the hard part has been trying to get my spouse on the same financial plan as me. Mine consists of a 401(k), mostly ETFs, some light crypto investing, and thinking about a 529 for the baby. My spouse is a little old school, and believes saving money and putting it in the bank is sufficient. The stock market is like another universe to her, and she thinks we could lose all our money if we invest in it. How do I convince or show my spouse that we need to invest if we want to be financially independent, without making her think we could lose all our money?—Buy, Buy, Sell.

