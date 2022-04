HUNTINGTON — Even though it is expected to be a happy time, retirement can often involve significant losses — of identity, purpose, structure and social contacts. A book titled “Retirement Stepping Stones: Find Meaning, Live with Purpose, and Leave a Legacy” by Tony Hixon details Hixon’s mother’s experience after retiring, leading her to ultimately take her own life. The author’s goal with the book is to help pre-retirees with their transition to retirement and lay the groundwork for them to have a more positive retirement experience.

