Men’s triathlon experiences program-best fourth-place finish at Spring USA Triathlon Collegiate Nationals

Liberty News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty University graduate triathletes Mark Fairley and Giovanni Bianco finished sixth and seventh in Friday’s 65-man Draft-Legal sprint before Bianco placed fifth out of 890 total competitors in Saturday’s Olympic-distance race. Together, they helped pace the Flames to a fourth-place team showing at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships in Gainesville,...

www.liberty.edu

