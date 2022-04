SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Despite a cold night at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals opened up the 2022 Texas League campaign Friday against Northwest Arkansas. KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad is live at Hammons Field with the highlights, Dan. A new season for the Springfield Cardinals, trying to turn the tides of some previous season opening woes… having not […]

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO