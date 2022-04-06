Va. Holocaust Museum to unveil new Children’s Memorial

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A tough break for Russian billionaire and noted Fabergé egg collector Viktor Vekselberg: His $90 million yacht, Tango, was seized by U.S. officials in Spain as part of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs, Bloomberg reports. The outlet also has the scoop that works on loan from Russian museums for a grand show of modern art at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris “are on track to be returned to their original venues,” following the show’s end on Sunday. One piece, a Pyotr Konchalovsky self-portrait, reportedly belongs to Petr Aven, who has been hit with...
Comments / 0