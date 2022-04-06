ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Holocaust Museum to unveil new Children’s Memorial

By Karina Bolster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Holocaust Museum will unveil its new permanent Children’s Memorial on Wednesday as museum leaders say it’s the first of its kind in the United States. The memorial took more than a year to construct, but its impact will be long-lasting. “When...

