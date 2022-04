The transfer portal has been the biggest change in college sports in the last decade. Student-athletes are changing schools more than ever. Oregon’s women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves just saw most of an entire recruiting class enter the portal in one night. But sometimes we forget these decisions aren’t made at the drop of a hat. There are many reasons athletes leave; playing time, not getting along with coaches or teammates or a coaching change seems to be the most common reason players get out of Dodge. For Travis Dye, the former Duck running back who ranks fourth on the all-time career rushing...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO