Anya Taylor-Joy shines in a sparkly mini dress at The Northman’s premiere

By Ellie Henman
 3 days ago
ACTRESS Anya Taylor-Joy plays yet another blinder as she poses for photographers at her new film’s premiere.

Anya, 25, who played gangster Michael Grey’s wife Gina in BBC drama Peaky Blinders, stars in Viking epic The Northman, out next week.

Peaky Blinders actress Anya Taylor-Joy stunned at her new film’s premiere Credit: AP
Anya, 25, donned a gem-embossed dress for the screening of Viking epic The Northman, out next week Credit: AP

She looked stunning in a gem-embossed dress and heels at the premiere in Leicester Square, London.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya was joined at the screening by her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, as well as her co-stars including Alexander Skarsgård.

She said of her part: “I actually had the time of my life. I was very annoying on set.

“I am a lover of nature, so I was flitting around like a fairy.”

The Queen's Gambit star said said of her part: 'I actually had the time of my life' Credit: AP
The blonde beauty, pictured with boyfriend Malcolm McRae, added 'I am a lover of nature, so I was flitting around like a fairy' Credit: Getty

