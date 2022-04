NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss the future of support for Ukraine’s military. And more than anything at this stage of Russia’s ongoing invasion, that support means more and more weapons for Kyiv’s troops variously arrayed across the country. Estonia on Wednesday joined the U.S. in sending a host of new arms to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, grenades and more worth at least €220 million. (The Pentagon announced $100 million in new weaponry Tuesday evening.)

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO