Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show will feature Cyndi Lauper, Mrs. Maisel and more

Caroline Aaron, who plays matriarch Shirley Maisel on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," joined Cheddar News to talk about her "thrilling" turn as the character as well as what to expect in Season Five. “It's very exciting actually to be a part of something so iconic. It's New York, it's the 1950s, and it's about women, so it's like all this and heaven, too," she said. "What it's been like to play Shirley is to walk around with your heart on the outside of your body." The award-winning show will be ending with its fifth season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO