Minnesota has some of the more restrictive liquor laws in the United States. Out of 9,000 breweries in the US, only 5 cannot sell beer to go. They are all in Minnesota. The way the current laws are, any brewery that produces 20,000 or more barrels of beer in a year can no longer sell growlers at their location. With craft beer seeing a surge in recent years, that could mean if a brewery is doing well that it might end up hurting them.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO