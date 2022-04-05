ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Bet Slippin' Podcast: 2022 Masters gambling powwow

By Geoff Clark
 3 days ago
Sportsbook Review’s publishing editor Esten McLaren reunites with hosts Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle to break down the 2022 Masters from a betting perspective with picks to win, picks to place, head-to-head matchups and much more.

Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Bet Slippin’ Podcast docket

2022 Masters Deets | Time – 6:06

The Favorites + Tiger Woods | Time – 10:33

Picks to Win | Time – 17:57

Picks to Place | Time – 27:05

Head-to-Heads | Time – 30:58

Goin’ to the Window (Best Bets) | Time – 35:05

