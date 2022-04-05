ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche at Penguins (5:00 p.m.)

By Thomas P. Williams
milehighhockey.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins are battling it out for the second time in three days and it might just be yet another exciting slog of a game. On Saturday, the good guys...

www.milehighhockey.com

FOX Sports

Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins/NHL Playoff Scenarios, San Jose Shakeup

Welcome to the deadzone. It is the soft part of the home stretch when most teams have their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket almost assuredly punched, a few are scrapping for seeding, coaches pray before bed their star players stay healthy, and we get a few meaningful divisional games interspersed with cute non-conference games. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have not made acquaintances in far too long but will do so on Saturday. The NHL playoff scenarios are forming, though the Vegas Golden Knights are the last X-factor whose fate could go either way. And the Buffalo Sabres weren’t too upset to see Michigan lose in the Frozen Four because they inked top overall pick Owen Power.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fort Morgan Times

Feisty star center Nathan MacKinnon scores twice as Avalanche finishes off sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon has plenty more fight in him. The Avalanche center escaped what the team feared was a broken bone in his hand from a fight against Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on March 27, but speaking publicly for the first time about it here on Tuesday night, MacKinnon said he’d do it all over again after leading Colorado to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Washington Capitals (38-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-21-10, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Pittsburgh trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak. The Penguins are 12-7-2 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia plays Anaheim in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup. The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bennett's late goal sends Panthers past Sabres

SUNRISE, Fla. - Once again, they flipped the switch. Climbing back from an early 3-1 deficit, Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Panthers secure a 4-3 win over the Sabres at FLA Live Arena on Friday. Padding their lead atop the Atlantic Division, the...
BUFFALO, NY

