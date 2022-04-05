James Madison beats Elon, 4-2

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
Despite competing with a right hip injury, Westerville South girls track and field standout Marissa Saunders enjoyed a record-breaking 2021 season.
Ten days after winning the Division I state title in the 100-meter hurdles (program-record 14.05 seconds) and placing eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.71), Saunders had surgery.
...
Comments / 0