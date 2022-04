Boris Johnson’s busy schedule has prevented him doing any more than a single interview with the BBC’s Today programme since becoming prime minister two and a half years ago. So full credit to GB News’s The Saturday Session for managing to land the big exclusive and elusive sit down interview, an achievement that definitely overshadows the minor detail that its hosts, Esther McVey and Philip Davies are both Tory MPs.The “Saturday Session” began, as it does each time, with the latest news at the top of the hour, which currently always involves the latest appalling massacres from Ukraine, which Russian...

WORLD ・ 42 MINUTES AGO