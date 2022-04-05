ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

$1M Adobe Home in Grand Junction Has the Monument as Its Backyard

By Alicia Selin
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $1 million adobe-style home in Grand Junction for sale has the Colorado National Monument...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Apache Junction developer transforming shipping containers into homes

APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley developer said shipping containers from overseas could be the solution for affordable housing in one of the hottest housing markets in the country. Once carried by trains or ships, these rows of shipping containers are now being transformed into homes. “So, this is our apartment build that’s going into Downtown Phoenix,” said Luke Crosthwaite.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Monument, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1230 ESPN

Pets of the Week: Say Hello To Spring By Adopting A Homeless Pet In Grand Junction

It's a great time of the year with the weather warming up, and it's the perfect time to find your new best friend in Grand Junction. This week our friends at Roice-Hurst Humane Society are featuring three homeless pets that are hoping the arrival of spring brings a new home and a family to love. Take a look at the pets of the week, and see if one is tugging at your heartstrings.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Grand#Housing List#Adobe Style Home#112 Year Old Home
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction’s Favorite Breakfast Places in 2022

There is no shortage of great restaurants in Grand Junction. There are plenty of national chains and a plethora of great locally owned and operated restaurants. They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and luckily for Grand Junction residents, there are many great breakfast options in town.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
94.3 The X

Fire-Proof Tiny Home For Sale is Perfect for Someone in Colorado

Wildfires can break out without warning anywhere in Colorado, even smack-dab in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, as seen with the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder. Fortunately, for one Boulder family, their home was spared from damage during the Marshall Fire, because the dwelling was built with flame-resistant materials. This family was incredibly lucky, and also incredibly smart to have used these types of materials in the architecture of their home. Homeowners can consider modifying their homes with fire-proof components, such as stone and stucco, to help protect themselves in the event of another devastating fire.
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Take a Look Inside Denver’s Turntable Studios

If you've driven on I-25 through downtown Denver, several prominent structures and highrises stand out along the city's skyline. Empower Field at Mile High always catches the eye, but another nearby building with a unique shape also makes people turn their heads. Located right down the road from the football...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

18 Non-Restaurant Businesses Grand Junction Wants

In Grand Junction, we are fortunate to have pretty much everything we need as far as businesses go. We have plenty of restaurants, chain and locally owned and operated, plenty of retail stores including everything in Mesa Mall, and entertainment options such as music venues, movie theaters, and parks. However,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Have You Seen This Stolen Truck and Trailer In Grand Junction?

A truck and trailer stolen from a Montrose residence were spotted this week in Grand Junction. Can you help authorities find it?. The truck and trailer were stolen from a Montrose residence early Saturday morning and authorities are hoping the public can help them find the truck - and the thief who stole it. On Monday, the truck was reportedly spotted in Grand Junction and the next day there was a sighting in Olathe. An eyewitness described the driver of the truck as "a short Hispanic male."
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Colorado Talks About Our Best Mental Heath Decisions

How about a little inspiration today? Sometimes seeing others accomplish something huge in their lives can help move us all a little further towards our own achievements. We asked you a question this week about the changes you may have made in your life to benefit your mental health. It's was so cool how we got so many open and honest comments from people who shared a personal story which ends with an uber improved state of mind.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 The X

Horsetooth Falls vs. Horsetooth Rock: Which is the Better Hike?

Horsetooth Mountain is the gem of Fort Collins. It's an ideal destination for swimming, boating, rock climbing, and hiking ⁠— but which hikes should you try?. While there are many hikes throughout Horsetooth, the mountain features two main trails: Horsetooth Falls and Horsetooth Rock. The trails differ in difficulty and length, making each trek a unique experience.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy