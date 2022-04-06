ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk scores first win of the season

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 2 days ago
NORWALK — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, edging visiting Bellevue by a 3-2 score in the SBC Lake Division opener at the Middle School courts.

Winning for Norwalk (1-3, 1-0) included Josh Newhouse at second singles. He defeated Trent Manlet in a tightly-contested three-set match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. At third singles, Drew Thomas defeated Gavin Brugnone, also in three, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.

The second doubles team of Ethan Brown and Eli Kluding picked up the third win. The pair beat Matthew Higgins and Charles Littlejohn (6-1, 6-4).

Also for Norwalk, the first doubles team of Eza Forney and Landan Klatt lost to Kaden Miller and Blake Hunter (6-1, 3-6, 6-4). At first singles, Bryan Sommers lost to Ryan Stombaugh in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Norwalk is scheduled to host Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in an OTCA tournament match.

Oak Harbor 3, Edison 2

MILAN — The Chargers fell to 0-2 with Tuesday’s Bay Division loss to the Rockets.

Winning for Edison included Noah Proctor at second singles, as he topped Danny Tack (6-3, 6-1). Otto Berckmueller defeated Don Martinez (6-1, 7-5) at third singles.

Edison’s Parker Campbell fell at first singles to Oak Harbor’s Kyle Glaser (6-1, 7-5). In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Kris Maschari and Jeff Snyder lost a lengthy match to Oak Harbor’s Josh Johnson and Jack Mikolas, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (1).

The second doubles team of Jonah Main and Devon Maclaren lost to Bryce Chanthauong and Nathan Noble (7-6 (2), 6-1).

