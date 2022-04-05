ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

What Valleyfair’s Next Roller Coaster Could Be

By Tony Hart
 3 days ago
Valleyfair, located in Shakopee, is Minnesota's largest theme park and it has an impressive roster of roller coasters, but it's been years since they've gone big with a new world-class coaster. The last large/extreme coaster built at Valleyfair was in 2007 when Renegade opened, that is a wooden coaster...

