Sacramento, CA

3rd arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting investigation

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect arrested Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Smiley Martin, 27, who...

www.mynews13.com

Public Safety
