One Drift and We All Go Home was born of two pauses, the first lasting two weeks and the second lasting 23 years. The former began in July 1998, when gillnetter Tom Hilton uncapped his camcorder on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. With fellow commercial fishermen confined to shore by a government-ordered fishing stoppage on the Cook Inlet, Hilton set about capturing the camp’s clambakes, one-liners and fading hopes for a profitable summer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 24 DAYS AGO