New Bedford police find missing 14-year-old girl

The search for an 8-year-old missing California girl ended in tragedy Friday, when a child’s remains were discovered in the Merced home of her mother’s boyfriend. The body is believed to belong to 8-year-old Sophia Mason, although the Merced County Coroner’s Office is still working to positively confirm the identity, according to a statement from Hayward Police.
Following an investigation, police say Santiago had just finished a shift in Wallingford at her job and was going home to Middletown. While traveling on Research Parkway, she was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of her vehicle, veered to the right, and crashed into the tree.
According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. The Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that Nassir Boston was last seen Sunday, March 13, leaving his Jonesboro home without permission. Nassir is described as 5...
PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
Police discovered a child’s body in a Merced home on Friday while searching for a missing 8-year-old Hayward girl who was last seen in December, and coroner’s officials are working to confirm the victim’s identity. The missing girl’s mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and...
People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and two more are seriously injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Marshfield, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Marshfield police received a call about the crash in the area of...
BOSTON, Mass. — Transit Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a teenage girl that occurred Friday afternoon on an MBTA Blue Line train. The 17-year-old girl was assaulted while riding the train between Maverick and Bowdoin MBTA stations at...
Three men are accused of stealing the headstones from the grave of a teen murder victim in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Jiovanny Matos, 22, Tyrese Sealy, 20, and Tyler Greene-Davis, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday on charges of malicious destruction of property, larceny over $1,200, and desecration of a place of burial.
A New Bedford man is accused of trafficking cocaine. Police said they arrested 27-year-old Michael Gonzalez as his home last week. Detectives searched his North Street home and car and seized four kinds of drugs -- including seven bags of crack cocaine -- a gun, packaging materials and about $3,200 in cash.
Friends of the woman told The Boston Globe she had a long-standing relationship with the officer and was pregnant with his baby. Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, 36, resigned Friday in the midst of a year-long investigation by the police department that was prompted by the suicide of a 23-year-old woman who told her friends she was pregnant with his child, The Boston Globe reported Monday.
BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, 64-year-old Wei Wu says he’s happy to be alive after being carjacked Thursday afternoon in Chinatown. “I wanted to stop him from stealing my car,” Wu said.
Wu said he was working Thursday afternoon selling oranges on Beach Street as he does several days a week. He had just started up his car when a man came and hopped in the driver seat and began to drive away. That’s when Wu tried to stop him.
“He pushed the car door and it hit me so I hurt,” Wu said....
Comments / 1