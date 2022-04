Long-time Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op General Manager, Glenn Lower, Retires. I’m a little choked up, these days. For three decades, I’ve had a close connection to this amazing organization; first as a board member, then as produce manager, and finally as general manager. It’s been my greatest honor to work for (and with) all of you to grow the cooperative movement…a movement built on values.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 24 DAYS AGO