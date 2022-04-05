ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers visit with pair of veteran WRs

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers on Tuesday worked out a pair of veteran wide receivers as they continue searching for offseason depth at the position. Per the NFL’s transaction wire, Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner both visited with San Francisco.

Johnson was an undrafted rookie with the Eagles in 2016. He didn’t debut until the following year with Philadelphia. The Colts acquired Johnson in a trade before the 2018 season and he spent the next three years there before spending the 2021 campaign in Tennessee.

In 41 games with 12 starts, Johnson has 51 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also been a contributor on special teams and helped return kicks for the Titans.

Turner debuted in 2018 with the Seahawks who signed him after he wasn’t selected in that year’s draft. He was in Seattle for two years then Dallas for two years.

In four seasons Turner has 29 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 41 games. He’s seen significant special teams work in his career.

With Trent Sherfield’s exit in free agency, the 49ers may be on the hunt for a WR who can fill in on coverage teams while also providing a little bit as a pass catcher. Sherfield last season posted nine catches for 87 yards and one touchdown while playing a key special teams role for the 49ers.

