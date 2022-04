The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with Swedish defenseman Filip Roos, according to Swedish media outlet Sport Bladet. The 23-year-old scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 50 games for Skellefteå AIK in the SHL, Sweden’s top division. He has added one assist in three playoff games. Skellefteå hold a 2-1 series lead against Färjestad BK in the quarterfinals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO