This Woman Is Calling For Size Inclusivity In Fashion, So She's Re-Creating Celeb Looks To Prove Style Has Nothing To Do With Size

By Alexa Lisitza
 2 days ago

Internet, meet Katie Sturino . You may already be a part of her ever-growing following of nearly 700,000, or this may be your first time hearing of the 41-year-old body acceptance advocate and beauty brand founder who has placed Instagram in a glamorous chokehold.

Instagram: @katiesturino

Since 2015, Katie has been on a mission to prove that "style has no size" through her #SuperSizeTheLook series, which features a side-by-side re-creation of a celebrity outfit she admires. By doing so, Katie told BuzzFeed that she hopes to "raise awareness for size inclusivity and help others find confidence and comfort in their own skin."

"I want to inspire everyone to have fun with fashion and to take more risks with trends that they’ve been told they couldn’t pull off or weren’t allowed to wear at their size, like crop tops or loud prints. Fashion is for everyone — we shouldn’t have to follow the rules we’ve been fed by society or the media. I want to empower people to think outside the box of their personal style and experiment with fashion in a way they maybe didn’t think was possible," Katie said.

Throughout the weekly series, Katie has pulled together amazing renditions of looks worn by Hailey Bieber...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Miley Cyrus...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Kendall Jenner...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Olivia Culpo...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Zoë Kravitz...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Lana Condor...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Chrissy Teigen...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Kate Middleton...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Olivia Rodrigo...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Tracee Ellis Ross...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Kourtney Kardashian...

Instagram: @katiesturino

...Tia Mowry and more.

Instagram: @katiesturino

With years of styling these looks under her belt, Katie has experienced firsthand the struggle when it comes to finding cute clothes in her size. "When I first started this series, there were so many brands I couldn’t pull pieces from to re-create celebrity looks because they didn’t come in my size," she said. "Now, mass brands like Athleta and Old Navy offer extended sizes, plus fashion-forward designers like Olivia Rubin and Henning. It’s exciting to witness the momentum since I started doing this in 2015. ... There is definitely still work to be done to ensure people of all sizes are represented and catered to in fashion, but I’m proud of the progress that’s been made in the industry over the years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5cn7_0f0WGMXJ00

"The average American woman is between a size 16–18. Making stylish clothes that fit more people isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good business," she said. "There is a massive market of women who are underserved by today’s fashion industry."

Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

To do her part in making fashion more inclusive, Katie recently partnered with Amazon’s The Drop , which partners with influencers to bring their fashion ideas to fruition for a limited time (only 30 hours). Katie's collection marked the first time The Drop included sizes that went up to a 4x and 5x. "I have a community of almost 700,000 people — I know I’m not the only one who wants better options and cooler, more stylish, better quality clothing," she concluded.

To keep up with Katie's series, you can follow her on Instagram .

