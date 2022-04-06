Firefighters Struggle To Contain Unknown Substance In Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE WJZ — Baltimore’s firefighters are trying to contain a spill that threatens to contaminate the Inner Harbor, according to authorities.

The local firefighters’ union said in a social media post on Friday that the substance floating around in the water may be oil.

The Baltimore City Fire Department’s fireboat and hazmat crew are working to identify the substance and figure out where it is coming from.

WJZ’s Annie-Rose Ramos is reporting that the spill has originated from an old storm drain.