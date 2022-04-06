ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Firefighters Struggle To Contain Unknown Substance In Inner Harbor

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV3kS_0f0WGLea00

BALTIMORE WJZ — Baltimore’s firefighters are trying to contain a spill that threatens to contaminate the Inner Harbor, according to authorities.

The local firefighters’ union said in a social media post on Friday that the substance floating around in the water may be oil.

The Baltimore City Fire Department’s fireboat and hazmat crew are working to identify the substance and figure out where it is coming from.

WJZ’s Annie-Rose Ramos is reporting that the spill has originated from an old storm drain.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

Infant & Toddler Rescued After Unlicensed Driver Plummets Into Severn Park Pond: Police

Two young children are recovering and a Glen Burnie man is under arrest after he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a park pond in Severn, authorities said. The 9-month-old and 3-year-old had to be rescued after the car they were in became half-submerged in a drainage pond in Severn-Danza Park, Anne Arundel County Police said on Twitter at 10:23 a.m. on Monday, April 4.
SEVERN, MD
NBC Washington

1 Dead After Charles County Fire Possibly Linked to Oxygen Tank

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire Wednesday in Hughesville, Maryland. The use of an oxygen tank while smoking may have sparked the blaze, officials said. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was declared dead after a fire in the 5900 block of Foster Place, the Charles County fire department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Clinton, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
KTLA

Firefighters contain brush fire in Hansen Dam area

Firefighters stopped the spread of a brush fire that broke out in the Hansen Dam area Sunday night. The blaze, dubbed the Hansen Fire, was contained at 4 acres nearly two hours after being reported around 9:30 p.m. in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area at 10400 N, Glenoaks Boulevard. Fanned by 10 mph winds, the fire was slowly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Oil Spill#Inner Harbor#Innerharbor#Wjz#Harbor Firefighters#Annierosenews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Three Repeat Offenders Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Man

Three people including some violent offenders have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year, authorities said. Ronnie Harris Jr., 38, Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40 have all been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old James Moore. Both Barksdale and Reed are repeat offenders and Harris is a repeat violent offender.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Violent Carjacking That Injured Baltimore Trauma Doctor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A witness to a violent carjacking that injured a trauma doctor on Friday is speaking out. The witness described how they haven’t been able to get through to the police despite watching the terrifying incident unfold. That person says a man shot at Johns Hopkins trauma and acute care surgeon Dr. Madhu Subramanian from the middle of East 36th Street in Northeast Baltimore after he drove off. Subramanian was headed to work when the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. “It appeared to be an accident at first until I literally saw the young gentleman pull his gun out,” the witness said. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy