Florist announce new album, share “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)”

A symphony is clinking wine glasses mixed with the sound of neighing horses on Friday evening in Wellington, Florida. The equestrian enclave, a stone’s throw from Palm Beach and known colloquially as “Horse Country” thanks to its many lush, wide-open acres and well-appointed barns, rarely sees the sort of glitz Joey Wölffer, chief brand officer and co-owner of Wölffer Wine, brought to Double H Farm to celebrate the release of Summer in a Bottle: Côtes de Provence. “Bringing all my worlds together brings me so much happiness, and I think it’s all such a natural fit,” Wölffer told us alongside her co-hosts for the evening, brother Marc Wölffer and husband, Max Rohn. “It’s really a paradise for humans and animals alike.”
Comments / 0