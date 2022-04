The end has come for another Fantasy-class Carnival Cruise Line ship, as Carnival Sensation has set sail for the ship-breaking facility in Aliaga, Turkey. Satellite tracking data has confirmed the ship is en route for the same scrapyard that has been instrumental in the ends of three of her sister ships, Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Inspiration, and Carnival Imagination.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO