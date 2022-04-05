Oceil L. Pate “Shirley” 83, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord at her home on October 31, 2022. Shirley was born on October 22, 1939 in Chipley, Florida to Andrew Bud Suggs and Ezella Mason. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Shirley owned and operated Chipley Florist for 50 plus years and served as a member of the State Committeewoman for the Republican Party. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly and will be sorely missed.

