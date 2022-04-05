Read full article on original website
Chipley Bugle
Vernon Homecoming Parade
Friday October 28, a great crowd was out for the 2022 Vernon Homecoming Parade.
Chipley Bugle
Vernon High School Homecoming
Friday night October 28 at half-time of the game between Cottondale and Vernon, Ryan Hagan was crowned The Homecoming King and Grace Rutherford was crowned Vernon Homecoming Queen for 2022. Final score of the game Cottondale 64 and Vernon 22.
Chipley Bugle
First Baptist Church Fall Festival
First Baptist Chipley will host their community-wide Fall Festival on Sunday, November 6th at 4 PM. The festival will have a candy walk, carnival-style games, hot dogs, popcorn, and much more! This event is FREE for the entire community. We encourage everyone who plans to attend to pre-register at https://bit.ly/3Df3hnB.
Chipley Bugle
Oceil L. Pate “Shirley” Obit
Oceil L. Pate “Shirley” 83, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord at her home on October 31, 2022. Shirley was born on October 22, 1939 in Chipley, Florida to Andrew Bud Suggs and Ezella Mason. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Shirley owned and operated Chipley Florist for 50 plus years and served as a member of the State Committeewoman for the Republican Party. Most of all, she loved her family and friends dearly and will be sorely missed.
Chipley Bugle
Veterans Day Invitation
Washington County schools extend their appreciation to our Veterans on November 11, 2022 and to join them in celebration of Veterans contributions to our country.
Chipley Bugle
Teresa Ann Lassitter Obit
Teresa Ann Lassitter, 65 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2022 at North West Florida Community Hospital. Teresa was born on December 21, 1956, in Enterprise, Alabama to Chester and Betty (Arrington) McKenzie. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Teresa attended Wausau Assembly of God Church.
