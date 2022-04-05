ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Willie Spencer honored as April 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Spencer, who serves as a custodian for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, was named Dare County Employee of the Month for April 2022, at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 4,...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 1

Related
INFORUM

Becker County employees on the brink of striking

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Roughly two-thirds of Becker County's employees say they'll strike if wage and insurance demands aren't met. The 173 human resources and courthouse employees are represented by the Teamsters Local 320. Their business agent said a salary survey shows there's quite a wage disparity between their...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
Roanoke Daily Herald

Halifax County Schools honors employees, student

Halifax Community College celebrates individuals of African descent who, at a minimum, demonstrate commitment and unique contributions within the Roanoke Valley community. Award recipients were selected from a slate of nominations a diverse HCC staff committee vetted, according to a press release. Kimberly Mack, Special Assistant to the President for Governmental Community & College Affairs, presented Tyrana Banks Battle with the 2022 Local African American Hero Award. She is the assistant superintendent of Halifax County Schools. Battle earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned her Masters of School Administration from East Carolina University, an Educational Specialist Advanced degree from East Carolina University, and a Doctor of Education degree from North Carolina State University.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Daily Herald

Mundelein Park District honors its employees

Five Mundelein Park & Recreation District employees were awarded the honor of Employees of the Year at the district's annual employee recognition event recently. Nina Bye was recognized by the Administration Department for her strong and dedicated work ethic, including staying after her shift, working from home to complete the project or coming in early.
MUNDELEIN, IL
Hopewell Valley News

Freehold Borough school employee honored for assisting child

FREEHOLD – A staff member in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District has been recognized for her role in saving the life of a pupil. During their March 7 meeting, the members of the Board of Education recognized Tina Williams, a staff member at the Park Avenue Elementary School who, according to district administrators, was responsible for coming to aid of a child who was choking on a piece of apple during an after-school program.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT

Bird flu cases confirmed in Hyde, Carteret, Dare counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Wildlife Resources Commission has confirmed cases of avian influenza (bird flu) in four counties, three of them in Eastern North Carolina. The cases were confirmed in a snow goose (Hyde County), redhead duck (Carteret County), bald eagle (Dare County) and a red-shouldered hawk (Wake County). Officials with the NC […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy