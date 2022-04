Want your baby’s name to be unique? Then you’ll want to steer clear of these choices, which are expected to be the most popular in California for babies born in 2022. The Social Security Administration publishes the top list of baby names every year based on applications they get for newborns’ social security numbers. However, there’s a lag. (Right now, they only have data through 2020 online.) Names.org, which put the list together, looks at data from the SSA over the past five years, and analyzes which names are growing in popularity in order to put its predictions together.

