El Paso, TX

El Paso’s Funny Trend: Strip Clubs Turning into Formal Establishments

By Joanna Barba
 3 days ago
El Paso has a brand new Starbucks and according to Monika over at our sister station, Kiss, it has the best views of the sunset. However, it wasn't too long ago that it had a different type of view!. The new Starbucks is located where the old Prince Machiavelli...

El Paso, TX
