The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help locate a Putnam County woman who hasn't been seen for several days.

Friends of Lori Lynn Campbell told authorities that they have had no recent contact with the 59-year-old and are worried.

They say Campbell has a black 2003 Acura RSX with New York plates HNX3522.

Anyone with information is asked to call (845) 225-4300.