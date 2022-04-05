ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Cape Cod Canal, Bourne Bridge Sunset – Slideshow

By Brian Tarcy
capecodwave.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – The sky and clouds were very cooperative in creating a nice sunset Monday night on the Cape Cod Canal. I had the bike path essentially to myself as I walked along the canal with a view of the...

capecodwave.com

Comments / 1

CBS Boston

Cape Cod Bay Speed Restrictions In Place ‘Due To The Ongoing Presence Of Right Whales’

BOSTON (CBS) — Cape Cod boaters are being told to slow down for whales for the next two months. Massachusetts Environmental Police said Tuesday that “Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15.” Boats that are smaller than 65 feet need to travel at 10 knots or slower in the area. It’s against the law for boats to get closer than 500 yards to a right whale. “The Massachusetts Environmental Police will be strictly enforcing the speed restriction,” LTC Patrick Moran said in a statement. Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15. https://t.co/nz3HBD3pg5 pic.twitter.com/krWD50ZwXU — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 15, 2022 The critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population has dropped to dangerously low levels.  In 2021, the numbers dropped to an estimated 336, which is believed to be the lowest figure in almost two decades. Humans are the biggest threat to whales, with fishing entanglement and boat strikes proving deadly.  
CARS
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Poetry: Poets greet spring as time of transition

Sunday is the first day of spring – a fact that has not escaped Cape Cod poets who have filled this month’s winning poems with farewells to winter, greetings to spring and a nod to all that comes betwixt. The sense of restlessness and change is exhilarating. And Kathleen Casey’s “Gratitude,” a poem of...
FALMOUTH, MA
City
Bourne, MA
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Neighbors annoyed by boat stuck in Cape Coral canal

Crews were working to remove a boat out of a canal that was flipped on its side. And those who live nearby are not happy that the boat has been there. So many might wonder why the owner can’t just come get his flipped boat? Well, that’s because he’s sitting in a jail cell right now, according to Cape Coral police.
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Officials Warn Of Outdoor Shower Fire Danger

HARWICH (CBS) — There are some on Cape Cod who say there’s nothing better than an outdoor shower on a nice day. But authorities in one town are warning that one aspect of the outdoor shower setup can prove dangerous, especially in early spring. The Harwich Fire Department said in a recent Facebook post that they’ve responded to multiple fires that have started in outdoor shower areas over the years – and the cause is often “a shower mirror that reflects the sun into the side of the house.” The springtime angle of the sun and warmer temperatures can cause big problems. “If...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Lowest gas prices on Cape Cod? Here's an updated list

Hi folks — Looks like rain will linger overnight, then gradual clearing comes our way on Friday, with what appears to be a nice weekend in store. In the news: We've got a list of the lowest gas prices on Cape Cod, an Eastham musician is chosen for Hollywood Week on TV's "American Idol" and check out our report of which Massachusetts towns saw the most single-family home sales in 2021. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
EASTHAM, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cold shoulder season: Why are Cape Cod springs so rotten?

Spring comes to Cape Cod with all the speed of a turtle carrying a big bucket of ice water. "When I moved here, I was told that the calendar went like this: January, February, March, March, March, June," said Cape gardening guru C. L. Fornari, reached by phone. "And sometimes, even the beginning of June is dicey."
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

