In technology, there are a host of words which are both overused and misunderstood. As technology evolves, so does our vocabulary. When we use shortcuts or slang for commonly used words, their true meaning can become unclear. As William Souder wrote in 2014 for MinnPost, “I am constantly reminded that our shared understanding of ‘ordinary’ words isn’t what it used to be. Everyday language is increasingly an approximation of proper English. People misuse words ever more frequently, confusing assumed meanings with original meanings, and picking up habits of speech only because certain mistakes have become so common that everyone now understands them to mean what they did not mean in the first place.”

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO