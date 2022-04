MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is the day. The system on the way has significant severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-65 in a Level 4 and Level 3 risk zone, while east of I-65 there is a Level 2 risk zone. The Level 4 risk zone in SW Mississippi. The ingredients are there for damaging wind gusts of 65+ mph, large hail, and strong tornadoes.

18 DAYS AGO