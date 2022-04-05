Chelsea’s second best xG performance since Christmas leads to crushing defeat

Everton are taking on Manchester United today in a crucial match at both ends of the Premier League table. Frank Lampard’s Everton are in dire straits after losing to relegation rivals Burnley in midweek and are now only one point above the Clarets and the drop zone. They now embark on a tough run of fixtures and will need every ounce of home support to overcome United at Goodison and get their survival bid back on track.United come into the game still clinging on to faint hope of finishing in the top four after Arsenal were stunned by Crystal Palace at the start of the week. United are seventh, however, three points behind both north London clubs have played the same number of games as Spurs and one more than Arsenal, and they require consistent run of results to get themselves back into the mix.Follow all the latest updates from Everton vs Manchester United below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO