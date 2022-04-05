ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bankruptcy filings are creeping back up in early 2022

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsrVC_0f0UvhGr00

(Reuters) - Bankruptcy filings have started to increase this year and the number of new cases filed in March jumped significantly from February, but remain below last year's numbers, according to data released on Tuesday by legal research firm Epiq.

The total number of new commercial and consumer bankruptcies filed in March grew 33.5% over the month prior, according to Epiq, with consumer filings increasing by 34% and commercial cases jumping by 26%. Those figures build on the slight upward trend that began in February, which brought 3% more new bankruptcies than January, according to Epiq’s data.

But, the overall number of filings are still down compared to last year. The first quarter of 2022 brought a 17% decline in new filings compared with the same period in 2021, with consumer cases down 16% and commercial cases down 25%.

Bankruptcy filings have largely dipped since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, as government aid programs helped keep individuals and businesses afloat. But experts say that as those aid packages dry up, people and companies alike will start seeking debt relief via bankruptcy again.

“Amid rising interest rates, growing inflation concerns, worker shortages and supply chain challenges, access to bankruptcy is imperative for struggling consumers and businesses,” Amy Quackenboss, executive director of the American Bankruptcy Institute, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chapter 11 cases, which encompass larger commercial bankruptcies, were up 38% in March over February, but down 43% for the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

Small business bankruptcy filings known as subchapter V cases, a new type of filing that went into effect in February 2020 under the Small Business Reorganization Act, hit record numbers last month. Epiq said the 81 cases filed the week of Mar. 21 is the highest weekly total ever for that type of bankruptcy.

That spike came just before the $7.5 million debt limit for businesses that file under subchapter V was set to drop down to $2.7 million, though legislation is underway to permanently bring the debt limit back up to $7.5 million.

Individual filings could also increase if Congress passes legislation that would increase the debt limit under Chapter 13 of the bankruptcy code to $2.75 million from the existing $1.2 million. The bill, which was introduced in the Senate last month and has bipartisan support, aims to simplify eligibility for Chapter 13 protection and make it easier for self-employed people to qualify for bankruptcy relief.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

Boulder storage company Closetbox Inc. files for bankruptcy

Full-service storage company Closetbox Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to documents filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, the company has $650,546 in liabilities and $32,247 in assets. Closetbox, which was founded in 2014, attempted to set itself apart in the storage...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NJ.com

I have $25K in credit card debt. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
UNION CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Debt Relief#Epiq
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Instant Grocery Delivery Service Buyk Closes, Files Bankruptcy Over Russian Sanctions

Grocery delivery company Buyk has filed a petition for Chapter 11 relief, with its endgame being to shutter the company. According to a Thursday (March 17) press release, the company plans to use the proceedings to wind down operations and get rid of its inventory and assets. Buyk added that as of March 4, the company is no longer operating any of its 39 stores in Chicago and New York City.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Senate
Reuters

Generali shareholders urged to back CEO reappointment - documents

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Leading investor advisers have recommended shareholders at Generali back the proposal by the Italian insurer’s outgoing board to hand CEO Philippe Donnet another term at the helm, documents showed on Saturday. In reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis ahead of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Sunak considered resigning over tax criticism, Sunday Times reports

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak considered whether he should resign this week after a storm of criticism over his wealthy wife's tax status, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. "He was considering whether he could withstand his family taking this any more," the newspaper quoted an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy