ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

TGI Fridays Has 3 New Takes on the Fried Chicken Sandwich

By Janae Price
Thrillist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few years, joints from Popeyes to Burger King have added fried chicken sandwiches to their menus. TGI Fridays has its own take on the staple with three new Chicken Slammer Combos. The new combos offer customers...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
The US Sun

What are McDonald’s chicken nuggets made out of?

MCDONALD'S chicken nuggets are loved universally - but what exactly goes into them?. They cost around £3.39 for six nuggets, while hungrier fans know a 20 piece sharebox costs typically just under a fiver. Prices can vary between stores though. You can also get McDonald's chicken nuggets in a...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Wide Open Eats

17 Restaurant Workers Reveal the One Thing You Should Never, Ever Order

If ignorance is bliss, then it's best to not dig too hard into your fast food habits. Of course there will be hits and misses at even your favorite restaurants. Maybe a Chick-fil-A employee will forget to say, "My pleasure," after you thank them for taking your order. Maybe Whataburger won't have the drink mix on hand to make the famous secret menu Whataburger Hulk drink. However, there are some secrets of the trade that can only be learned through experience. When we found this Reddit thread of fast food workers' opinions, we knew we had to share some of these answers.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets

It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Tgi Fridays#Chicken Sandwich#Spicy Chicken#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Popeyes#Italian#Chicken Slammer Combo#Redhot Buffalo#Parmesan Romano#Whiskey Glazed Big Ribs
Mashed

TGI Fridays' New Happy Hour Menu Means All-Day Drink Deals

Although the origins are as fuzzy as one's head after one too many cocktails, the concept of happy hour is universal for most bars and lounges. VinePair credits bored U.S. Navy members and Prohibition-dodging Americans with inventing the late-afternoon tradition, but whatever the case may be, it's a time for cheap drinks and good times (if only for a brief period of inebriated bliss). Actually, that's one of the biggest drawbacks of happy hour: It comes and goes just as soon it has begun. Wouldn't it be wonderful if there were a place where it was happy hour every hour?
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Subway is giving away free sandwiches this week - here’s how to get one

Sandwich stalwart Subway is giving away free sandwiches this week in selected branches around the UK. The fast-food franchise is trialling three new panini-style SubMelts that all incorporate melted cheese for a hot and tasty snack.Made using specially developed recipes, the three footlong subs include the Philly Cheesesteak SubMelt, which consists of Philly-style steak, melted double cheese, peppers, onions and Chipotle Southwest Sauce; Americano Pizza SubMelt, featuring marinara sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, double cheese, peppers and onions; and, the Bombay Tikka SubMelt, containing chicken breast coated in Indian spices, double cheese, peppers, onions, Sweet Onion Relish and garlic aioli....
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut Add Unique New Menu Items

Fast-food chains used to (in the 1950s and 1960s) built their menus around predictability. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King literally started by making sure each restaurant offered the same experience no matter where you might be eating.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

Every New Vegan Burger King Item, Ranked

Remember when everyone lost their shit over the opening of London's first ever vegan fried chicken shop, Temple of Seitan? There were queues around the block, lengthy wait times; we even ended up taking Orlando Weeks from the Maccabees there on a first date. How times have changed. Plant-based convenience...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's New Shake Tastes Like Your Favorite Campfire Treat

Depending on where you live, it may not be time just yet to grab the folding chairs, gather around a campfire, and start roasting marshmallows in preparation to make s'mores. Fear not if dreary, cold weather stops you from indulging in your s'more's fix this spring. Dairy Queen has got you covered with its new S'mores Shake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Reese's Is Selling a Massive Pantry Pack with 25 Peanut Butter Cups

You don’t have to worry about the quality versus quantity debate when Reese’s so conveniently offers both. The peanut butter cup maker has already garnered a reputation for its dedication to great taste, but now, the Hershey-owned brand is introducing a Pantry Pack that gets you 25 snack-sized Reese’s in a single box.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

The 23 Best Patios for Eating and Drinking Outside in Chicago

We did it, y’all—we’ve officially survived the winter (insert sigh of relief here). And despite the residual chill and relentless downpour that seemingly refuses to let up, spring is, in fact, marching us closer to summer with every passing day. And that means it’s high time to pull out the essentials: SPF, short sleeves, shorter shorts, and strappy sandals. Yep, it’s patio season.
CHICAGO, IL
The State

Get Hooked: A new fried fish and chicken spot has opened in Columbia

There’s a new spot for fried fish, chicken and more in the capital city. Hook Fish & Chicken recently opened at 3600 River Drive in Columbia. That’s near the intersection of River Drive and Clement Road, just east of the Broad River. The restaurant was previously located on...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy