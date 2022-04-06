ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take A Break From Rewatching "Bridgerton" And Take These 13 Quizzes

By Sarah Aspler
 2 days ago

ATTENTION: This is not a quiz. It's a collection of fun trivia and personality quizzes about Bridgerton — in one place for your convenience.

1. Dearest Reader, I Will Tell You Which Bridgerton Season 2 Character You Are

Honestly, I'd be happy with either Sharma sister! Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

2. Pretend to Fit in With the Bridgertons and We'll Reveal What Lady Whistledown Has to Say About You

"Dearest reader..." Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

3. Here Are Some Guys From Season 2 of Bridgerton , but Let's Collectively Decide if They're Hot or Not

It's time. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

4. This ~Romantic~ Quiz Will Reveal Your True Bridgerton Soulmate

Love is in the air, dear reader. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / Unsplash / BuzzFeed

5. Order a Madame Delacroix Original Dress From Bridgerton and We'll Guess What Your Zodiac Element Is

Ball gowns = air signs. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / Getty Images / BuzzFeed

6. We Know if You'll Be Crowned This Season's Diamond Based on the Bridgerton -Inspired Outfit You Put Together

Her majesty is watching. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / Getty Images

7. Dearest Reader, It's Time to Find Out if You're More Like Kate or Edwina Sharma From Bridgerton

Come armed with a cup of chai and your best gossip for this quiz! Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

8. Most People Can't Plan a Bridgerton Ball Extravagant Enough to Impress the Queen — Let's See if You Can Rise to the Occasion

Queen Charlotte is NOT a fan of loud parties. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / Getty Images / BuzzFeed

9. Tell Us a Little About Yourself to Reveal Which Bridgerton Sibling Is Your Personality Twin

I think everyone would like to be a part of this fam! Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

10. Can You Remember the Names of These Bridgerton Season 1 Characters?

Is that you, Simon? Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

11. Spend a Day Doing Some Bridgerton Activities and I'll Give You an Exclusive Title

You could be the next Duke! Take the quiz here .

Netflix / Getty Images / BuzzFeed

12. Which Bridgerton Leading Lady Are You Deep Down?

I'll say it: Queen Charlotte is sooooo underrated! Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

13. Which Family From Bridgerton Do You Belong To?

Asking these questions for a friend, NOT Lady Whistledown. Take the quiz here .

Netflix / BuzzFeed

