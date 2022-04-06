Take A Break From Rewatching "Bridgerton" And Take These 13 Quizzes

Related
Bridgerton Season 2 Takes a Sharp Turn From Anthony and Kate's Love Story in The Viscount Who Loved Me
Be warned, gentle reader, this story contains spoilers for Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2, as well as author Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me. "All's fair in love and war," goes the maxim inspired by poet John Lyly. Can the same be said for book-to-screen adaptations?. On Friday, season...
Netflix's 'Bridgerton' is still reimagining the Regency romance — but taking fewer risks
Netflix’s adaptation of the “Bridgerton” novels by Julia Quinn debuted Christmas 2020 as part of a string of unexpected hits for the streaming service. Some sequels to those hits have failed to live up to expectations, but the sophomore outing of “Bridgerton” is just as delightful as its first, even if it’s much safer. The Shondaland-produced series is still an effortlessly binge-able, dreamy fantasy of a diverse and passionate Regency-era London. But it also rewrites the novel it’s based on, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” into something far more mainstream.
Hello Magazine
Stephen Mulhern forced to take a break from TV due to 'doctor's orders' - fans rush to support him
Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Stephen Mulhern has been inundated with messages of support from fans after revealing he has been forced to take time away from work on "doctors orders". The 44-year-old presenter has not only been absent from social media for a number of weeks, but also raised questions...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy
Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
AOL Corp
Netflix will prompt subscribers to pay for users outside their households in new test to address unauthorized password sharing
Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”...
Naturi Naughton Shares Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding Alongside ‘Power’ Co-Star And Former TV Hubby Omari Hardwick
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
musictimes.com
Bobby Rydell Cause of Death Tragic: ’60s Teen Idol Dead Days Before Birthday
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Hello Magazine
Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Chris Rock Tells Audience to ‘Lower Your Expectations’ Regarding Will Smith Slap Jokes
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women
Ex-RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes is now under the impression that her recent absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star
Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
Tatyana Ali Who Played Ashley Banks on Fresh Prince, Breaks Silence About the Infamous Will Smith Slap, ‘Wrong Is Wrong’
While the internet remains divided over the now infamous Will Smith five-finger fiasco slapping Chris Rock across the face, one of his former castmates is pretty solid on which side of the fence she’s on. Tatyana Ali who played the exuberant younger cousin to Smith on the NBC hit...
What is today's Wordle 228 answer?
Spoiler ahead.Another day, another Wordle. The New York Times recently announced they purchased the viral word puzzle for an alleged price “in the low seven figures,” according to the news outlet. The game will "initially remain free to new and existing players," they added.Josh Wardle, founder of the viral sensation, released a statement to his Twitter. “New York Times Games play a big part in its origins,” he penned, “and so this step feels very natural to me.”If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.When the...
Android Authority
The worst Android apps to ever grace the Play Store
You honestly can't get much worse than these. Here are the worst Android apps to ever grace the Google Play Store. There are a lot of bad Android apps out there. You can find them at any point with a quick search. Many developers put up subpar work trying to compete with larger or more talented developers, resulting in an endless supply of watered-down clones, apps that look like someone published a coding tutorial, and plenty of other misfires that stand to only make the good apps look better.
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father
After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
Spotify seems dead set on ruining your in-car streaming experience
Spotify's Car Thing has been around for the better part of a year, though it only became widely available to the public a few weeks ago. Our review found it to be a solution to a problem that didn't exist in the first place, especially considering its limited use cases. Still, Spotify has slowly moved to push consumers to a dedicated gadget. Recently, it killed off its Car View feature without offering a proper replacement. Now, a handful of car stereos are losing support for Spotify, even as some of them are still on sale.
Chris Rock ‘Can’t Imagine Forgiving’ Will Smith After Oscars Slap: He’s Still ‘Emotional’
Chris Rock ‘doesn’t want the Will Smith slap to define him’ and ‘the rest of his career’ so it doesn’t seem like he will be accepting Will’s apology anytime soon. Just like the rest of us, Chris Rock is still reeling from when...
EW.com
Sandra Bullock explains her decision to take a break from acting: 'I want to be at home'
This year will be the last time you'll see Sandra Bullock on screen — at least "for a while." The Oscar-winning actress has announced that she plans to take a break from acting to focus on raising her kids, and opened up about the decision in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.
