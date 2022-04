Is it feeling like spring yet where you are? Do you hear more birds chirping? Are there tender buds on the trees? It's full-on spring mode where I am, but I have friends in the Southern hemisphere who are gearing up for colder days, and I know others who've been reveling in warm weather for months now. Time and space still feel a bit nebulous, but at least we have our seasons to ground us.

RECIPES ・ 23 DAYS AGO