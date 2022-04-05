ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFR 4-5-2022 Hour 2 | Saints Sign Taco Charleton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomma Scone joins Matt to begin the second hour recapping...

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers CEO Mark Murphy’s eye-opening comments on Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are coming off yet another massively disappointing season. However, questions surrounding their quarterback situation and the future of Aaron Rodgers was answered after he won his second straight NFL MVP Award. The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year deal worth $150 million. That made him the highest paid player in the league. It appeared to put to rest any talk of him leaving the franchise or retiring, or so we thought.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
