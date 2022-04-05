Brand Loyalty Begins to Fade as Inflation Takes its Toll on Consumers

If you've purchased groceries or ordered at a restaurant, you know that prices are going up across the board. You've probably made the switch to cheaper versions of the same products you'd normally buy in an effort to save a few dollars — but did you know that a consumer shift away from brand loyalty is closely followed by grocery chains and big brands? Both need to know where consumers are looking so they can stock shelves, lower prices, and market their products. Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Klover, joins Closing Bell to discuss how inflation seems to be making brand loyalty disappear, why consumers aren't inclined to be loyal to certain brands or products, how this pattern impacts stores, and more.