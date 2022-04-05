ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brand Loyalty Begins to Fade as Inflation Takes its Toll on Consumers

If you've purchased groceries or ordered at a restaurant, you know that prices are going up across the board. You've probably made the switch to cheaper versions of the same products you'd normally buy in an effort to save a few dollars — but did you know that a consumer shift away from brand loyalty is closely followed by grocery chains and big brands? Both need to know where consumers are looking so they can stock shelves, lower prices, and market their products. Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Klover, joins Closing Bell to discuss how inflation seems to be making brand loyalty disappear, why consumers aren't inclined to be loyal to certain brands or products, how this pattern impacts stores, and more.

Cheddar News

Shoppers Reaching Their Limits as Inflation Weighs on Wallets

With the highest inflation in 40 years, some retailers say shoppers are reaching their limits. Efforts to charge more for items are being met with new resistance from customers, especially on lower-priced apparel and furniture. Marshal Cohen, the chief retail industry analyst at market researcher NPD Group, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the latest trends in consumer spending and how the hike in interest rates might impact wallets moving forward. "What's really impacting the consumer: higher prices, less promotions." He also noted other headwinds for the economy on the horizon including skimpier tax refunds for those who took advantage of child credits and student loan repayments possibly restarting.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Russian and Chinese Billionaires Take a Beating on Forbes List

A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4, 2022. U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard are searching the yacht owned by a Russian oligarch. The yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets, according to U.S. Treasury Department documents. All of Vekselberg's assets in the U.S. are frozen and U.S. companies are forbidden from doing business with him and his entities. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Pandemic Sparks Big Shift In Brand Loyalty

The pandemic has seen a historic shift in brand loyalty. Since the beginning of COVID-19, more than 75% of shoppers have changed their buying habits, and 39% have switched brands or retailers entirely, as inflation and supply shortages have forced them to rethink their purchases, according to McKinsey. Barbara Connors, VP of Commercial Insights at 84.51°, breaks down this shift in brand loyalty and how brands are adapting to it.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
News Channel Nebraska

How Kohl's became such a mess

In 2018, Kohl's was a bright spot in the beleaguered department store sector. Sales were growing, Kohl's stock price was booming and new CEO Michelle Gass was earning widespread praise for her creative approach, including partnering with Amazon to offer free Amazon returns at Kohl's stores. Out of the three...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
WWD

In Turnaround Mode, Nordstrom Rack Adds Talent

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Rack, seeking to further turnaround efforts, disclosed three new high level appointments to the offprice division of Nordstrom Inc. Nancy Mair has been named senior vice president of Rack Merchandising; Kelley Wotton-Gantner has been appointed vice president and divisional merchandise manager, and Stacy Lippa has joined Rack as vice president of the supply chain. The company said the positions are new and don’t reflect a management reorganization.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 201917 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los Angeles Nordstrom Rack, which...
BUSINESS
Mashed

A Massive Meat Haul Has Shoppers Praising Costco

Costco is known for its no-frills warehouse and discounts on bulk-sized items. The lack of flashy displays means the depot store doesn't spend extra on marketing and advertising in the stores, and those savings are passed on to the customers. Since Costco operates on a membership system, the yearly dues help keep costs down as well. One thing many shoppers flock to Costco for is their meat section. On the Costco website, the beef selection shows a myriad of different cuts with many multi-packs, and as Rather-Be-Shopping.com reports, these portioned bags are sold at a "steep discount" and make it super easy to freeze the meat.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

These Restaurant Chains Are Raising Their Prices

The cost of all that pizza you ordered while binge-watching "Squid Game" probably made you hit pause and wonder if you were paying more than before. In 2021, your food really did get more expensive. Meat, fish, and egg prices rose about 12.5% as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, 2022 looks pretty grim too, with a predicted increase of 5.5 to 6.5% on food produced by restaurants.
GAS PRICE
TODAY.com

Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise

NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY on the U.S.’s soaring inflation and how the increase in costs is changing the way Americans shop and what they buy. With fears of a recession on the rise, shoppers are buying more generic store brands and choosing cheaper options of products.April 6, 2022.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: PayPal Increases Credit Card Cash Back to 3%

Today in retail, paper couponing is bouncing back to join digital savings programs, while lower grocery budgets mean shoppers are shying away from name brands. Plus, Sonic Automotive adds a retail hub location in Raleigh, North Carolina, and retailers are pushing forward with “store of the future” concept.
RALEIGH, NC
Mashed

Amazon Fresh Just Jumped On The Plant-Based Bandwagon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. So, it turns out you really can order just about anything on Amazon. Adding to the mega-corps' growing list of private label options — vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians can now select from the house "Fresh" brand for their plant-based food needs (per Food Dive). It's worth noting, however, that plant-based and vegan can be different. This food line launch includes the introduction of 15 new products in addition to adding to its growing Fresh brand lineup.
INTERNET
Mashed

This State Has The Most Whole Foods Locations

Since its inception in 1978 under the name SaferWay, Whole Foods has expanded to open more than 500 locations across the United States. Though the grocery chain only operates in three countries (the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom), it has become a household name for its health-conscious options, including organic and all-natural products.
CALIFORNIA STATE
