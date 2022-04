LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lexington Public Library is proud to announce that the opening of the Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab at Central Library with an opening celebration scheduled for Thursday, March 24th from 4:00-5:30pm. This family-friendly event is open to the public and will include hands-on tech demos, a brief ribbon cutting ceremony, and refreshments. The space is named in honor of the Kloiber Foundation, which provided the funding to create the STEAM Lab through the Lexington Public Library Foundation.

