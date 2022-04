Perhaps my favorite meme shows a red metal spring leaning around the corner of a brick building with the caption “Spring is just around the corner.”. Despite the decline in moisture and the sustained drought we’ve seen across much of the west in recent years, winters have still been cold. Unpleasantly so. I’ve never been a fan of weather in which I can’t wear flip-flops and shorts, so when the weather warms, a part of me is wound up in hopes that spring really is just around the corner.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO