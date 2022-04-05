ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Clarendon, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Minor flooding will occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 23:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CLARENDON AND SOUTH CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES At 1133 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alcolu, or near Manning, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Alcolu, Paxville, East Sumter, Davis Station, Brogdon, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 112 and 127. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Saint Andrews, SC
City
West Columbia, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
City
Bishopville, SC
County
Clarendon County, SC
City
Forest Acres, SC
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Newberry, SC
City
Camden, SC
City
Winnsboro, SC
City
Oak Grove, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
City
Pickens, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Batesburg-leesville, SC
City
Cayce, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 23:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Clarendon; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CLARENDON AND SOUTH CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES At 1133 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alcolu, or near Manning, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Alcolu, Paxville, East Sumter, Davis Station, Brogdon, Lakewood and Privateer. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 112 and 127. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Northwestern Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed overnight in response to widespread rainfall yesterday across the southern portions of our forecast area. As a result, there may be areas where visibilities are <1/2 miles at times through 8a. Be cautious if you run into any dense fog.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.5 feet by Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Gainesville Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Sumter and Marengo Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Gainesville Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this afternoon to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 101.0 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural and wooded lands in the area occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 100.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 101.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 101.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Lake Wateree#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Whaley And Main#Nwscolumbia
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following counties, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Chatom, Wagarville, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Tibbie, Fruitdale, Rutan, Hawthorn, Cortelyou, Seaboard, Sunflower, Wagar, Jordan, Prestwick, Carson, Mays Crossroads, Four Point, Vinegar Bend and Rockville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Morehouse, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Morehouse; Richland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Pickens; Towns; Union; White FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NE GEORGIA FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR NE GEORGIA * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Pickens, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anson, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Lee, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anson; Durham; Franklin; Granville; Lee; Richmond; Scotland; Vance; Wake; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Granville, Vance, Warren, Durham, Franklin, Wake, Lee, Anson, Richmond and Scotland Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Woodruff FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE: Much of the southern half of the area. * WHEN: Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will decrease into the lower to middle 30s Sunday morning and result in frost formation. Brief freezing conditions, with temperatures as low as 31 degrees, may occur in outlying rural areas. * WHERE...Person, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Randolph, Chatham, Montgomery and Moore Counties. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered tonight through Sunday morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York West Branch Delaware At Walton affecting Delaware County. For the West Branch Delaware River...including Walton, Hale Eddy Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Branch Delaware At Walton. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Fairgrounds begin to flood at 10 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:01 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:01 AM EDT Saturday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25 feet, Minor flooding occurs...with some roads closed with access to residences. RiverView Road closes to residents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 25 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baxter, Cleburne, Conway, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baxter; Cleburne; Conway; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Marion; Sharp; Stone FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT: Near or sub-freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and western Arkansas. * WHEN: Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Passaic River At Pine Brook. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. At 21.0 feet, Widespread flooding in Fairfield, including Bloomfield Avenue. Residences between Route 80 and Route 46 flood. Route 46 East in Wayne is shut down. Commercial properties on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM EDT Saturday was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet just after midnight Saturday night. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 05/18/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.8 Sat 4 am 20.5 20.2 20.5 2am 4/10
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy