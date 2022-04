PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two separate tornadoes that touched down in a South Carolina county during a recent round of storms. According to the weather office in Greenville, the first of the two tornadoes in Pickens County made landfall around 8:52 p.m. The agency reported that the twister began on Duncan Road toppling multiple trees, including one on a mobile home.

