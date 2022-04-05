2022 NFL draft: Strength of draft may not favor Browns needs

The Cleveland Browns have attacked the offseason in a different way this year. Their three biggest additions have all come through trades: Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and Chase Winovich. The team did add Jacoby Brissett, Taven Bryan, Jakeem Grant, Ethan Pocic and Corey Bojorquez in free agency.

While the team may still look to get Jarvis Landry and/or Jadeveon Clowney back, it is possible their biggest moves have been made for the offseason.

That still leaves the team’s needs similar to when the offseason started. The Browns have a need for a starting level defensive end and depth at the position, a starting interior defensive lineman and depth at the position, another wide receiver and, at least, competition at kicker.

Cleveland still has three picks in the top 100 of the 2022 NFL draft to address some of their needs despite trading away #13 in the Watson deal. Starting with the 44th pick, Andrew Berry and company have work to do.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Berry may have an easier time finding an edge rusher and a more difficult time with the interior of the defensive line or receiver.

Edge rusher is his top group:

This position group has star-caliber potential, plenty of future starters and quality depth ranging well into the fifth round.

Surprisingly, Zierlein is much lower on the receivers both at the top and the depth:

I don’t believe there to be a true star in this group. North Dakota State’s Christian Watson is an ascending prospect, but beyond him, the depth and ceiling and consistency for Day 2 wideouts is lacking.

Finally, interior defensive line is his worst group in the 2022 draft:

…but it gets thin quickly. There are prospects like Matthew Butler and Kalia Davis whom I like as flash players with upside, but it’s not a deep group.

It will be interesting if the Browns make a push to fill more of their needs before the draft to open up their options late this month. With just over three weeks remaining until the draft, some players may be looking to get on to teams before getting squeezed out of options by draft picks.

Berry will have to be smart, as always, in his approach to the draft but might have far fewer options than is optimal.