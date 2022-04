PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of selling cars at a few used car dealerships in Phoenix but instead of giving the money over to his employer, he pocked it instead, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Investigators said 41-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez would keep the cash payments he got for the cars he sold instead of giving them to the dealership. He also sold customers bogus warranty policies, ADOT said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO