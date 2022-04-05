ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celebrity Hometowns

 4 days ago

You know these celebrities are all from the Boston...

country1025.com

CBS Boston

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Return To Boston After 2 Years Of COVID Restrictions

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been exactly two years since the pandemic changed everything. We’ve learned a lot, and we’ve lost a lot, too. It makes celebrations like Saint Patrick’s Day in Boston feel so much sweeter. All across the city Thursday night, the music was loud… and the green beers were flowing. Saint Patrick’s Day is back – just as it’s supposed to be. It was all smiles in a long, green line outside House of Blues; Fans of all ages Shipping Up to Boston. “Going to Dropkick Murphy’s to see a St. Patrick’s Day show. I told my teacher....
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Officially Get Married (Pics)

People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:. Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Complex

T.I. Gets Booed During Comedy Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

On April 9, April Fools Comedy Jam made its way to Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, featuring comedians Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and Jacob Williams, plus performances by Lil’ Kim, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, and music by DJ Envy.
BROOKLYN, NY

