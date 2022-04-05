Boston Celebrity Hometowns

Well, if you plan on walking around Boston, you may see a celebrity couple walking around (or even a film set). Last week, actress and singer Zendaya was seen in Boston, MA, shopping on Newbury Street with her dog. At first, it was uncertain as to why Zendaya was in...
Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Actor Michael B. Jordan sent the internet into an uproar when a picture that girlfriend Lori Harvey posted to her Instagram began making rounds online. Stepping out for date night, the model posted the pics to show off her chic spring outfit, however it was Jordan’s look that caught everyone’s attention for sporting a clean shaved face.
They appeared around Valentine's Day and are disappearing in a couple of weeks. It's all to celebrate a very happy birthday to those ever-so-popular sweetheart candies. Of course I'm talking about conversation hearts, which turned 120 years old this year. So join the celebration in Boston's Seaport District for some...
In honor of National Pi(e) day – 3.14 – we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spots for pizza in the neighborhood!. New kid on the block Bardo’s (located inside Castle Island Brewing) is becoming a local favorite featuring South Shore-style bar pizza. Publico has a...
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been exactly two years since the pandemic changed everything. We’ve learned a lot, and we’ve lost a lot, too. It makes celebrations like Saint Patrick’s Day in Boston feel so much sweeter.
All across the city Thursday night, the music was loud… and the green beers were flowing. Saint Patrick’s Day is back – just as it’s supposed to be. It was all smiles in a long, green line outside House of Blues; Fans of all ages Shipping Up to Boston.
“Going to Dropkick Murphy’s to see a St. Patrick’s Day show. I told my teacher....
People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:. Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring...
Prince William and Duchess Catherine were invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding - but not Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly invited to the Palm Beach wedding, where David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son will tie the knot with his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz. However, sources have revealed...
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband and co-lead Matthew Broderick both tested positive for COVID-19, forcing their Broadway show, "Plaza Suite," to cancel Thursday night's performance. The announcement comes as several Broadway shows are having to cancel performances due to the virus. The show's Twitter account shared the news, writing,...
On April 9, April Fools Comedy Jam made its way to Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, featuring comedians Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and Jacob Williams, plus performances by Lil’ Kim, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, and music by DJ Envy.
